Youth group protests racial inequity in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Youth organizers from the group, Henrico Justice, will be protesting racial equity within the county.
The protest will take place on June 27 at 4 p.m. at Matthew Robinson Park.
Speakers at the event will talk about the following topics:
- The division between the West and East End of Henrico
- Reforming the Equity Ambassadors program
- Reforming the privatized funding rules in Henrico County Public schools
- Reforming specialty centers to make them more equitable for low-income students, students of color, and students from the East end
- Defunding HCPD and removing the HCPD from schools
- Instituting a uniform countywide definition of racial discrimination and a uniform procedure that defines consequences in cases of racial discrimination
For more information or questions on the upcoming event, call 804-930-6155.
