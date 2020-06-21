Youth group protests racial equity in Henrico County

Youth organizers from the group, Henrico Justice, will be protesting racial equity within the county. (Source: Dan Heffner)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 21, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT - Updated June 21 at 4:48 PM

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Youth organizers from the group, Henrico Justice, will be protesting racial equity within the county.

The protest will take place on June 27 at 4 p.m. at Matthew Robinson Park.

Speakers at the event will talk about the following topics:

  • The division between the West and East End of Henrico
  • Reforming the Equity Ambassadors program
  • Reforming the privatized funding rules in Henrico County Public schools
  • Reforming specialty centers to make them more equitable for low-income students, students of color, and students from the East end
  • Defunding HCPD and removing the HCPD from schools
  • Instituting a uniform countywide definition of racial discrimination and a uniform procedure that defines consequences in cases of racial discrimination

For more information or questions on the upcoming event, call 804-930-6155.

