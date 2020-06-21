Richmond police declare Unlawful Assembly near J.E.B Stuart Monument

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have declared an Unlawful Assembly near the J.E.B Stuart Monument.
The Unlawful Assembly was declared at 9:20 p.m. at a group of protesters. Police have asked the group to leave the area.
Police say the Unlawful Assembly was declared due to protesters attempting to pull down the J.E.B Stuart statue with rope, which could have caused serious injuries.
An Unlawful Assembly is when “three or more people assembled who share the common intent to advance some lawful or unlawful purpose by the commission of an act or acts of unlawful force or violence likely to jeopardize seriously public safety, peace or order.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.