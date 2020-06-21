Police investigating fatal crash in Richmond

June 21, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a fatal crash that occurred in Richmond is under investigation.

At approximately 5:20 p.m. on June 20, Richmond police were called to the 2500 block of Fairfield Way for the report of a vehicle crash.

After arriving on the scene, police say they located the vehicle upside down against a tree on the side of the roadway.

The driver, identified as an adult man, was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:25 p.m.

The driver’s next of kin has not been located.

According to the Crash Team’s investigation, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Fairfield Way approaching the intersection with Accommodation Street at a high rate of speed when the vehicle swerved abruptly to the left.

The vehicle struck the median curb, causing it to go into a partial rotation where it crossed over the median striking 2 trees, flipped and continued into the westbound travel lane, and came to a final rest on the sidewalk on the north side of Fairfield Way.

Police say after further investigation, a final report will be submitted to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

