Police investigating fatal crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a fatal crash that occurred in Richmond is under investigation.
At approximately 5:20 p.m. on June 20, Richmond police were called to the 2500 block of Fairfield Way for the report of a vehicle crash.
After arriving on the scene, police say they located the vehicle upside down against a tree on the side of the roadway.
The driver, identified as an adult man, was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:25 p.m.
The driver’s next of kin has not been located.
According to the Crash Team’s investigation, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Fairfield Way approaching the intersection with Accommodation Street at a high rate of speed when the vehicle swerved abruptly to the left.
The vehicle struck the median curb, causing it to go into a partial rotation where it crossed over the median striking 2 trees, flipped and continued into the westbound travel lane, and came to a final rest on the sidewalk on the north side of Fairfield Way.
Police say after further investigation, a final report will be submitted to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
