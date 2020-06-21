Over 100 people attend ‘Your Voice is Your Vote’ march in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 100 people attended a march in Richmond called the ‘Your Voice is Your Vote’ march in Richmond.
The march was held by First Baptist Church of South Richmond.
The march route started at First Baptist Church, located on Decatur Street and ended at the Manchester Courthouse.
The church also had on-site voter registration, 2020 census assistance and a food pantry and clothes closet for residents in the community.
Pastor Dr. Derik Jones and Senior Pastor and former Mayor of Richmond Dr. Dwight C. Jones, spoke at the event.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.