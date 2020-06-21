Group hosts Father’s Day bike ride in support of Black Lives Matter

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Urban Cycling Group leads the way for 250 cyclists during a 10-mile bike ride in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement on Sunday afternoon. It capped a weekend of events meant to build unity in Central Virginia.
“This is what we’re supposed to do. We’re a nation, we got to come together with love and respect, we need all of that,” rider Erik Williams said.
He was one of the hundreds who on two-wheels to ride together in support.
”It was nice. The kids, the parents - everyone out there just clapping and moving you on,” Adrienne Milford and Keyana Copeland said.
The local organization, Urban Cycling Group, put together the event.
“With the whole Black Lives Matter movement going on, anything with the pandemic and whatnot, this just gives people the opportunity to come out here and ride and get that therapeutic option where they can just clear their heads,” group co-founder Rafeeq Akbar said.
But among the cyclists on Sunday morning was a very familiar face: Grammy-nominated singer and Petersburg native, Trey Songz.
“It was something special. Bringing people together on a day such as this, on a weekend such as this: Juneteenth happening Friday, and having been the biggest celebrated Juneteenth thus far,” Songz said.
Sunday was the third day of Juneteenth events for Songz, who also helped out with a food drive on Saturday.
‘It’s definitely an awesome thing to bring the whole community together, the Petersburg area and the Richmond area for one main cause,” Milford said.
But even with everything going on, the significance of this Father’s day wasn’t lost on the people out here - some of whom were on their way to finally celebrate with family.
”I was able to get away from the kids for a little bit now, getting to go home and a just be with them for the rest of the day,” Wesley Johnson said.
“I’d like to wish a Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there, and all the mothers that have played the roles of fathers,” Songz added.
More info on the Urban Cycling Group can be found on their Facebook page.
