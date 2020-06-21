Forecast: Summertime rain pattern begins with temperatures rising

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will be much nicer than Saturday with a lower rain chance and seasonable temperatures. Perfect for Father’s Day!
SUNDAY: Father’s Day: Mostly to partly sunny. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but mainly dry in most locations. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms, especially during the evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with late afternoon and evening showers and storms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance 40%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance 20%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
