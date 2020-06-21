First Alert: Strong storms with gusty winds possible Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There is a low risk for a couple of strong to potentially severe storms on Monday, with gusty winds the primary concern.
WHERE
The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted Central and Eastern Virginia with a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe storms on Monday.
Areas north and east of Richmond (east of I-95) will have the highest chance for seeing strong to severe storms.
THREATS
Any storms that develop could bring gusty winds capable of knocking down tree branches, frequent lightning, small hail, and minor flooding in areas where the ground is already saturated.
The coverage and severity of severe storms is expected to be limited on Monday, and the certainty we have that it will happen is low. The takeaway here: it’s a low risk overall.
TIMING
There could be a couple rounds of storms, especially north and east of Richmond. The first round could develop as early as 2 to 4 p.m. in the afternoon, with more storms firing up from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. That means anytime from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. we will need to keep an eye to the sky for the storm potential.
