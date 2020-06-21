Cybersecurity expert: new Apple, Android updates do not include secret trackers

“Let’s say you and I show up at the same place - we go to Kroger,” Hatter explained. “We end up at the same bar, or whatever, right. If you have this turned on, and I have this turned on, the Bluetooth feature of your phone which generally speaking has about a 33-foot range would know because it broadcasts this beacon that you and I came into contact with one another, so if you get exposed to COVID-19, or if I get exposed to COVID-19, and we have this feature turned on, and we have an app installed that can do this, then you’d be able to say ‘Okay, I’ve tested positive’ and that would transmit that information to the local health authorities at which point they would be able to notify you that you came into contact with someone who was exposed to COVID-19.”