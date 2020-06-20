Virginia Cooperative Extension offers free 4-H pumpkin growing project for kids

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering a free 4-H pumpkin growing project for children.
The 4-H Pumpkin Project: Grow and Show is for children ages 5 to 18 and includes seeds, a project book and instructions.
Participants are encouraged to track their pumpkin’s growth from seed to harvest through project books and photo diaries.
Starting on June 22, supplies may be mailed or picked up at the Extension office in the Human Services Building at 8600 Dixon Powers Drive.
To register online by June 26, click here.
Henrico Extension will recognize the heaviest and largest pumpkins on October 10.
For more information, call 804-501-5160.
