Upcoming traffic advisory issued for Chippenham, Powhite Parkway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An upcoming traffic advisory has been issued for Chippenham Parkway and Powhite Parkway.
The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced the nightly closures for the northbound Chippenham (VA 150) ramp to northbound Powhite Parkway (VA 76).
These closures will be in effect from June 23 to June 24 at 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The detour will be Forest Hill Avenue East to northbound Powhite Parkway.
Motorists are reminded to pay attention to detour signage in the area and to use caution while traveling through the work zone.
