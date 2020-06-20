SkyZone, indoor trampoline park, to reopen to the public

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - SkyZone, an indoor trampoline park, will be reopening to the public.
The park will be reopening on June 22 and will be following local and national government guidelines through reduced capacity and enhanced cleaning measures.
Daily disinfectant spraying or fogging that meets the EPA criteria, will be used on the entire park.
To learn more about the health and cleanliness measures across the community of parks, click here or call 804-379-2500.
