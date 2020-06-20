One dead, two injured in apartment shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say one person is dead and two others were injured in an overnight apartment shooting in Richmond.
At approximately 11:49 p.m. on June 19, Richmond police responded to the 200 block of Hospital Street at the Shockoe Hill Apartments for the report of a shooting.
After arriving on the scene, officers located three victims inside the building.
A man and a woman, who had non-life-threatening injuries, were transported to a local hospital.
The third victim, identified as Betty D. Richardson, 63, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Richardson’s son, the shooter, identified as Jesse Richardson, 47, of Richmond, was located in a nearby apartment with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
According to police, all four people were known to each other.
The shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident or any other incident should contact Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at 804-646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
