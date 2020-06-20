Henrico County Public Schools give online summer reading resources for students

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools announces their summer reading tips for students called, “Summer Reading Kick-Off”.
The Summer Reading Kick-Off aims to build students’ reading skills during the summer months.
Students can find resources such as reading materials, activities and tips at three interactive webpages for HCPS elementary, middle and high school students.
Students can click and explore as they navigate the reading resources and activities appropriate for their school level.
The tropical “Elementary Island” page features an explorable beach resort, the middle school page resembles a comfortable hangout for tweens, and the high school site, based on a day at the park, enables students to select useful reading apps on a virtual cell phone.
Each page features a video tour by an HCPS librarian.
The sites include student “launch boards” with activities such as reading a cookbook and making a recipe (elementary), making a stop-motion video based on a book (middle school) and drafting a resume (high school).
Students can explore ways to find great reads, take part in virtual book clubs, hear audiobook talks and more.
“During these unprecedented times, it’s more important than ever to stay connected,” Shannon Hyman, HCPS Library Services Specialist said. “This summer, Virginia authors, illustrators and community partners are joining with our school librarians to challenge our students to stay connected through reading. All activities are optional, engaging and designed to encourage learners to read widely all summer long.”
These tips from HCPS librarians and Library Services Department staff members can help:
- Read aloud together with your student every day, at every age.
- Borrow audiobooks and listen as a family.
- Opt outside. Bring your book, read on your device or download an audiobook and enjoy a walk.
- Pick up some great magazines to enjoy in the car, at the pool or under a tree! Magazines are gateways to other reading materials and foster visual literacy.
- Explore Henrico County Public Libraries’ great programs and activities. Your school librarian will be working with our public libraries to share summer reading activities, lists and opportunities with all students. Be sure to check out Henrico County Public Library’s summer reading program, at henricolibrary.org/summerreading.
- Remember, if you want your student to read, give them ample opportunities to see YOU reading, too!
For more summer reading tips, click here and click on “Printable Summer Reading Overview Page.”
