Forecast: Summertime rain pattern begins today

Rain chances won't decrease much until Sunday, with some showers and storms possible again later today
SATURDAY: Summer begins at 5:44 pm. Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely during the afternoon and evening. Highs near 80 degrees. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)
SUNDAY: Father’s Day: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms, especially during the evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with late afternoon and evening showers and storms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance 40%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance 30%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90 degrees.
