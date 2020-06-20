Fifth statue in Richmond pulled down by protesters

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The fifth statue in Richmond has been pulled down by protesters.
The First Virginia Regiment Monument located on the corner of Park Avenue and Stuart Avenue has been pulled down.
The statue has been towed away and removed from the scene.
The First Virginia Regiment was an infantry regiment of the Virginia Line that served with the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War.
The First Virginia Regiment Monument is not a Confederate monument.
