Crews respond to heavy structure fire

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Crews responded to a vacant house fire in Prince George.
At approximately 3:30 a.m., Prince George Fire and EMS responded to the report of a structure fire in the 3900 block of Jefferson Park Road.
After arriving on the scene, crews noticed a visible heavy fire from a family home.
Crews say the house was unoccupied and has been vacant for some time.
Crews were able to get the fire under control.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
