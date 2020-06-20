Cobain ‘MTV Unplugged’ guitar sells for sky-high $6 million

FILE - In this May 6, 2020 file photo, the “Blue Angel” Cloud 2 electric guitar custom-made for the musician Prince in the 1980s is polished at Julien's Auctions warehouse in Culver City, Calif. On Friday, June 19, 2020, the instrument shot past the top estimate of $200,000 it was expected to fetch at the Music Icons sale at the auction house. (Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)