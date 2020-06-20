City of Richmond Registrar holding ‘drive up and drop off’ for absentee ballots

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Office of the General Registrar of the City of Richmond will be holding a ‘drive up and drop off’ curbside event for absentee ballots.
The curbside event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 22 on the 9th Street side of City Hall for voters to drive up and hand their absentee ballot to staff.
Voters can only drop off their own ballot and can not drop off ballots for other voters.
The Registrar requests voters who have applied for an absentee ballot through the mail to return it, rather than to go to the polls on Election Day with the ballot.
Returning ballots directly to City Hall does not require a wait or paperwork.
Those who have been issued a ballot through the mail cannot vote that ballot at the polls.
If they go to vote on Election Day, they will have to go through the process of voiding their ballot and surrendering it before being allowed to vote.
Voted absentee ballots must be in the Office of the General Registrar no later than 7 p.m. on June 23.
For more information, please contact J. Kirk Showalter, General Registrar at (804) 646-5950.
