Armed suspect near Lee Monument has been identified, charged

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police say the armed suspect near the Robert E. Lee Monument earlier has been identified and charged.
At approximately 6:30 a.m. on June 20, police received a call for the report of a man spotted on the roof of an unoccupied building overlooking the Robert E. Lee monument.
After the first officer arrived on the scene at 6:32 a.m., eyewitnesses told the officer that they had seen a man on the roof with a firearm.
RPD sent out a tweet warning the public to avoid the 1800 block of Monument Avenue.
Police say at 7:47 a.m., as officers were preparing to enter the structure, a man was spotted just outside the building.
Police have identified the suspect as Riley O’ Shaughnessy, 38, of Richmond.
Police say O’ Shaughnessy has been charged with trespassing. There will be no weapons charge as it was being carried lawfully, according to police.
According to police, O’ Shaughnessy is employed as an officer with the Richmond International Airport Police Department. Police say at the time of O’ Shaughnessy’s arrest, he was not carrying any law enforcement identification.
Police found nothing else after searching the building.
Shortly after 10:00 a.m., the circle was re-opened to traffic.
The investigation is on-going.
