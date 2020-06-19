Wildlife Center of Virginia releases bald eagle ahead of American Eagle Day

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WWBT) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia released a bald eagle back into the wild in Gloucester County on Friday, June 19, ahead of American Eagle Day.

The eagle was rescued on March 9 after a homeowner in the county saw it fall and land in her back yard. It was released back into the site where it was found.

The eagle was then admitted to the Wildlife Center of Virginia on March 11 and treated for puncture wounds, injuries, and lead poisoning.

The release comes a day ahead of American Eagle Day on June 20.

