VSU outlines reopening plans for fall semester

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University has released a preliminary reopening plan this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In-person classes will resume on Aug. 17, however, fewer students will be able to live on campus due to social distancing requirements. The on-campus community will be limited to freshmen, student leaders, student-athletes and seniors.
Those students will also get priority when it comes to in-person classes.
Commuting students can take classes online, or take in-person classes if space is available.
There will be no fall break and students will not return after Thanksgiving. All instruction will take place online until the last day of the semester on Dec. 11.
