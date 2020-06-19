Virginia releases data on COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health has released the numbers on COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
The data breaks down the facilities by locality, the number of cases and deaths, and what stage the outbreak is currently in.
Looking at some of the numbers in Central Virginia, Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center reported 154 cases with 49 deaths. The facility was one of the deadliest outbreaks in the state.
Gov. Ralph Northam also announced reopening guidelines and $246 million in funding, primarily from federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.
“The lockdowns of long-term care facilities to protect residents and staff from the spread of COVID-19 have been hard on residents and their families,” said Northam. “These actions will help support long-term care facilities as they ease those restrictions, while keeping their residents safe and ensuring that the public gets accurate information on the spread of this virus in these facilities.”
VDH guidelines require licensed nursing homes, certified skilled nursing facilities and certified nursing facilities to conduct baseline and ongoing tests for all staff and residents during the first phase. Testing requirements for future phases are still being developed.
VDH has a goal to complete these baseline surveys of all Virginia nursing homes by July 15.
