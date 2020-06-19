CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Democrats are meeting this weekend for their nominating convention
The convention is a virtual event that kicked off Friday evening and wraps up on Sunday.
The Democratic party is choosing delegates and committee members to take part in the national convention later this summer.
The event kicked off with a series of panels, including one focused on criminal justice reform.
“Certainly we want to do what we can to reform police and address excessive force and brutality, and those issues, but we also on the backend need to make sure that we have a system that people have confidence in if God forbid there is a situation that needs to be investigated” said Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.
Criminal justice reform is a priority as people across the country call for an overhaul of the institutionalized racism in the system.
