RPD issues reminder about ‘unlawful assemblies’ following violent gatherings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department issued a reminder about “unlawful assemblies” following violent gatherings the past few weeks.
RPD said it has the authority to declare an unlawful assembly when protests become violent, dangerous or disruptive.
“It is one of the tools the Department has under Virginia Code ~VA 18.2 -406 to deal with unruly crowds. It gives the officers the authority to make arrests for failing to disperse,” RPD said.
Police said while several unlawful assembly declarations have been announced in recent weeks, officers refrained from making arrests but say the violence and property damage cannot be tolerated.
“I have instructed my officers to make every effort to support each citizen’s First Amendment right to express their opinion,” said RPD Interim Chief William “Jody” Blackwell. “We share their vision of a better, more inclusive future for Richmond. But, some protesters’ actions put everyone at risk and we must address that.”
When an unlawful assembly is declared, repeated announcements will be made over a bullhorn to alert everyone to leave.
RPD said the following message will be announced:
“This is been deemed an unlawful assembly. Please disperse. Failure to disperse will result in arrest and/or exposure to chemical agents.”
The announcement will also be made over Twitter with the following graphic:
