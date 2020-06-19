Richmond police: Beware of phone scammer posing as detective

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is warning people of a telephone scam that surfaces every few years, where the caller poses as a detective. Police say the caller tries to get money under false - but believable - circumstances.
Police say the scammer poses as an RPD detective, calls and threatens the person with arrest for an outstanding warrant. The person is advised to call another number with a local area code to pay $3,000 or be locked up.
Police say this is not true.
“The Richmond Police Department will never call you with demands for money,” said First Precinct Captain Richard Edwards in a release. “Do not call the number. Do not provide your credit card information.”
Anyone who receives a call similar to this should call the RPD’s non-emergency line at 804-646-5100 to report it.
RPD detectives are currently investigating two recent incidents but have not heard of anyone who has actually been scammed.
