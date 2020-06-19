Police search for man suspected of robbing ATM

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. (Source: Crime Solvers)
June 19, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT - Updated June 19 at 4:36 PM

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for the man they say robbed an ATM in Colonial Heights with a firearm.

On June 10 around 11 p.m., police said a man approached a technician doing maintenance on a Bank of America ATM along Boulevard.

Officials said the suspect then pointed a firearm at the technician before taking an undisclosed amount of cash from the ATM.

The suspect got away in a dark-colored Toyota 4-Runner.

