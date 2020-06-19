2 people shot in Henrico; one man in critical condition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say two people were injured in Henrico in a shooting, one transporting themselves to a Richmond hospital for treatment.
Henrico police were called to the 300 block of Cedar Fork Road just after 10 a.m. for a firearms violation call. Soon after, police were told a gunshot victim was driving to a hospital for treatment.
Richmond police say the victim showed up near VCU Medical Center and approached an ambulance for help. It’s unknown what the person’s current condition is.
Meanwhile, Henrico police also discovered another shooting scene along the 500 block of Bending Branch Drive.
“One adult male victim has been transported to an area hospital with critical injuries,” police said.
Anyone with information on these shooting should call police or Crime Stopper at (804) 780-1000 or submit tips on the P3Tips app.
