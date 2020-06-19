‘Juneteenth’ celebrations planned across Central Va.

“Over the past week, I’ve engaged in several emotional and difficult conversations with employees, students and community members,” Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell said in the message. “They’ve shared with me the trauma they are experiencing in light of the recent acts of racism, hate and bigotry seen across our nation, as well about their personal struggles for racial equity within the Henrico County Public Schools organization. While I recognize that I can never fully understand the feelings of our African-American community, I promise I will continue to bring empathy, as well as a commitment to listen and be introspective as our organization continues this critical dialogue.