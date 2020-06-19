Henrico man charged with shooting into occupied vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police have arrested a man who they say shot into a vehicle injuring one person.
On June 19, officers were called to the 300 block of Cedar Fork Road just after 10 a.m. for a firearms violation call. Soon after, police were told a gunshot victim was driving to a hospital for treatment.
Richmond police say the victim showed up near VCU Medical Center and approached an ambulance for help.
The adult man was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
During that time, Henrico officers discovered the actual shooting scene in the area of Bending Branch Drive and Meadows Run Drive.
Trevon Lamont Blakely, 27, of Henrico, was developed as a suspect in the shooting at arrested Monday.
He faces charges of malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Anyone with information on these shooting should call police or Crime Stopper at (804) 780-1000 or submit tips on the P3Tips app.
