Henrico gunshot victim drives self to Richmond hospital for treatment

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a person injured in a Henrico shooting transported themselves to a Richmond hospital for treatment.
Henrico police were called to the 300 block of Cedar Fork Road just after 10 a.m. after shots were fired. Soon after, police were told a gunshot victim was driving to a hospital for treatment.
Richmond police say the victim showed up to VCU Medical Center and approached an ambulance for help. It’s unknown what the person’s current condition is.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call police.
