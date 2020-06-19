Forecast: Scattered shower & storm pattern continues through the weekend

Evening rain chances continue with temperatures warming into the 90s by Monday

By Sophia Armata | June 19, 2020 at 3:41 AM EDT - Updated June 19 at 3:41 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures are inching up along with humidity over the next few days, then turning hot next week.

FRIDAY: Few stray early morning showers to the west. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

SATURDAY: Summer begins at 5:44 pm. Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms likely during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

SUNDAY: Father’s Day: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms, especially during the evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance 20%)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated showers and storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance 10%)

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.