Father’s Day Deals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here's your reminder to scramble if you haven't already started. SUNDAY is Father's Day!
And if you procrastinated this year, there are a lot of deals to be had this weekend. You can save up to 65% off on some gifts including fitness, tools, golf and clothing.
For example-- Lowes is advertising 25% off tools.
Dicks Sporting goods has up to 50% off apparel, footwear and team sports and outdoor golf and hunting equipment.
Sara Skirboll is a shopping and trends expert for www.RetailMeNot.com, a website and app that helps you save money. She put this list together and says when they looked at what the top gifts are that dad’s really want-- it turned out to be a gift card.
“40% of the dads we surveyed said just give me a gift card. Let me go shopping on my own. Now, this followed by a close second, 32% of dads said they wanted to go to a restaurant. Now remember, you can use that door dash coupon or a lot of local restaurants are offering free curbside pickup,” said Skirboll.
Another option is food. 27% of dads said that they wanted food. Think-- home prepared meals like Omaha Steaks or Blue Apron or Hello Fresh.
And all of those sites Always have a coupon! And if you can’t find one-- Retailmenot is a good app to download to help you find coupons, codes and cashback offers.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.