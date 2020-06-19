Confederate monument in Libby Hill Park vandalized

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another Confederate monument was vandalized in Richmond overnight.
This time, it was the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Memorial in Libby Hill Park.
The graffiti did not come as surprise as there was plenty of chatter on social media that it would be a target.
A note left at the scene reads in part, “we do not come in peace...we come in war against the spiritual powers of oppression, greed, and injustice.”
Police have no suspects.
