Apple closes stores in 4 states, again, as infections rise

Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, on Friday warned that if reopening businesses results in more viral outbreaks, last month’s unexpected job gains could be reversed, consumer confidence would fall further, and the economy might shrink even more this year than the Fed’s already gloomy forecast. Last week Fed officials projected the economy would contract 6.5% this year, which would be the biggest decline on records dating back to the 1940s.