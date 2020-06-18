Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library to host Seize the Day virtual 5K

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library is hosting the first-ever Seize the Day virtual 5K. Families and individuals can participate anytime and anywhere over the July 4 weekend.
The race is a fundraiser, and proceeds will go to support all of the free educational programming the library continues to provide during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I mean, who doesn't wanna seize the day particularly in these difficult times," said the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library Special Event Coordinator Hunter Hanger. "But when we found out that all of the 4th of July celebrations had been canceled around Staunton, we felt that this was a perfect time to get people out and about particularly on their own time, their own speed."
Participants will receive a commemorative medal as well as other Woodrow Wilson swag.
Details can be found at https://www.woodrowwilson.org/up-coming-events.
Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum Release
Runners and walkers interested in signing up for the “Seize the Day Virtual 5K” do so by logging on to the official event website https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Staunton/SeizetheDayVirtual5K. The cost is $25 per person or $75 for a family of 3-5. Everyone who registers will receive a medal and a commemorative gift.
For over 82 years, the WWPL has educated the public on the issues surrounding the life of Woodrow Wilson and the critical era in which he lived. While the COVID-19 crisis required us to close our doors to the public, we are still providing online resources and programs for the public. Your support ensures that these online programs can continue.
The WWPL is grateful for the event sponsors- Augusta Health, Mike and Mary Jim Quillen, and Ray and Pam Robbins Cubbage.
For more information about the “Seize the Day 5K”, please contact Hunter Hanger, Special Events Coordinator at the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum at (540) 885-0897, ext. 113 or hhanger@woodrowwilson.org.
The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum is located at 20 N. Coalter Street in Staunton and includes Wilson’s birthplace, a museum, and library and archives. The Museum is currently providing online educational resources and programs while we are closed to the public. For additional information, call 540-885-0897 or visit www.woodrowwilson.org. ###
