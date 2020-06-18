VSP investigating fatal crash in Rappahannock County

RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 211 in Rappahannock County.
Authorities say a 2012 Yamaha motorcycle had crossed the center line on a sharp curve near Estes Mill Road around 3:40 p.m. Sunday, June 14, and collided with a 2004 Chevrolet Corvette.
The driver of the motorcycle, 32-year-old Daniel L. Hall of La Plata, Maryland, died at the scene of the crash. Hall was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Corvette, a 63-a year-old man from Woodville, was not injured. VSP says he was wearing a seat belt.
06/17/2020 Release from Virginia State Police:
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper S. Riddle is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rappahannock County. The crash occurred Sunday (June 14, 2020) at 3:40 p.m. on Route 211 (Lee Highway) at 8 tenth of a mile west of Route 667 (Estes Mill Road).
A 2012 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling west on Rte. 211 when it came to a sharp curve, crossed a double solid yellow centerline, and collided head-on with a eastbound 2004 Chevrolet Corvette.
The driver of the motorcycle, Daniel L. Hall, 32, of La Plata, Md., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Hall was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Corvette, 63-a year-old male, of Woodville, Va., was uninjured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.
Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
