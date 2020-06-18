Virginia man accused of carving swatstikas, ‘KKK’ onto cars

By NBC12 Newsroom | June 18, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 6:23 AM

LEESBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man is accused of damaging numerous vehicles over the past few months in Leesburg, including carving swastikas and “KKK” onto them.

Police arrested Jose Flores, 59, of Leesburg after receiving more than 30 reports of property damage in the 100 and 200 blocks of Meadows Lane NE.

The victims’ damage including racist symbols and words as well as punctured tires.

Flores is charged with nine counts of destruction of property and is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Investigators believe Flores acted alone, and that he is not associated with any hate groups.

