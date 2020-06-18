Terry takes reins of Virginia Union women’s hoops

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT)- Tierra Terry knows that replacing greatness isn't easy, but that's what she's doing at Virginia Union, and she welcomes the challenge.
Terry was introduced as the Panthers’ next head women’s basketball coach during a press conference on Thursday morning at Barco-Stevens Hall. It marks her first career head coaching job.
"I'm really excited to be here," the newest Panther said. "I know we're so uncertain with everything starting, but we're definitely looking forward to basketball season."
The new head coach spent the last three seasons as an assistant at William & Mary, helping the Tribe to one of its best campaigns in school history during 2019-2020. She also has served as an assistant at Western Carolina and Winston-Salem State.
Terry played her college basketball at Winston-Salem State, making her familiar with the CIAA.
She takes over for AnnMarie Gilbert, who left Virginia Union after one of the best five year stretches the program had ever seen. Gilbert took over a Panther team that tallied just nine wins the season prior to her arrival and immediately elevated it. Union made five NCAA Tournaments, won three CIAA titles and earned a trip to the 2017 National Championship game. Gilbert departed in April for Division I Detroit Mercy.
"I think there's always pressure following greatness," Terry noted. "I'm also someone who believes in myself and believes in what we can do here, so I'm pretty excited."
"We're trying to win more championships, we want more banners, we want a national championship," added VUU director of athletics Felicia Johnson. "We always have to take that in consideration in making sure we hire the correct person to lead our young ladies into becoming better women and better citizens."
The Panthers finished 2019-2020 with a 23-4 record, their fifth straight season of at least 20 wins. They were scheduled to compete in the NCAA Atlantic Regional before the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
