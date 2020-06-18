Southside Speedway closed through end of 2020 due to COVID-19

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Southside Speedway announced Thursday it will be closed through the end of 2020 and all racing activities are canceled.
In a release, the ‘Toughest Short Track in the South’ cited coronavirus for the closure following Thursday’s statements by the governor that phase three will be pushed back.
Management at the track said the decision was a tough one but looks forward to being the local track for many years to come, and is looking forward to 2021.
