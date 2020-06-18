Rainbow lights up Dominion Energy building in honor of Pride Month

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Dominion Energy building in downtown Richmond is shining like a rainbow in honor of Pride Month.
The rainbow colors appeared at the Canal Place tower Wednesday evening and will remain for the remainder of the month.
Company officials say the rainbow also recognizes the recent United States Supreme Court ruling recognizing LGBTQ rights.
According to a release, Dominion Energy has been named a top company for LGBTQ employees and received a 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index for the past two years.
