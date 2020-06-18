Petersburg gang member sentenced to nearly six years in prison

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A member of a Petersburg gang was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for having a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.
According to court documents, Daekwon Castelle, aka Dae Stackcz, 22, a member of a Petersburg gang called High Society Hit Squad, or H$2X, was arrested in Sept. 2019, just five months after he pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding involving a firearm, and was released from state custody.
“At the time of his arrest, Castelle was in possession of a loaded .45 caliber firearm with a round in the chamber. Additionally, at the time of arrest, Castelle was in possession of a distribution quantity fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance and nearly $800 in cash,” prosecutors said.
Testimony during Thursday’s sentencing showed that between April 2019 and Sept. 2019, Castelle distributing cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, pills and marijuana.
Officials said testimony also showed he was often armed when dealing drugs.
