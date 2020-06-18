Northam announces marketing aid for tourism businesses impacted by COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced new marketing funds for destination marketing organizations impacted by COVID-19.
The WanderLOVE Recovery Grant Program, administered by the Virginia Tourism Corporation, will provide 50 grants to destination marketing organizations of up to $10,000 each.
“The coronavirus pandemic had an immediate and devastating impact on our tourism industry,” said Governor Northam. “When it is safe to resume travel, we want to equip Virginia destinations with the tools they need to support and promote the diverse communities that travelers love to visit. There will be a lot of demand for leisure travel, and the WanderLOVE Recovery Grants will help towns and cities across our Commonwealth position themselves as an ideal getaway when visitors are ready to get back on the road.”
Applications are open now and will close on July 2. Awardees will be announced on July 15.
The grants are open to any of Virginia 114 recognized destination marketing organizations.
To learn more and to apply, click here.
