News to Know for June 18: Police shoot suspect after chase; Lawsuit over Lee statue; COVID-19 update; Brightening skies today

News to Know for June 18: Police shoot suspect after chase; Lawsuit over Lee statue; COVID-19 update; Brightening skies today
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Prince George County
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 18, 2020 at 7:29 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 7:33 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An overnight crash is still causing some delays on Midlothian Turnpike - We’ll help you avoid that in today’s top headlines.

Some Sun Today?

Temperatures are inching up along with higher humidity over the next few days as the pattern shifts back to be closer to normal... and some sun was even spotted this morning on our sky cams.

Only a few isolated showers are expected this afternoon.

Morning fog, then brightening skies on Thursday

Crash Causing Delays

Breaking overnight, police are searching for a driver and several juveniles after a chase in Chesterfield ended with a crash in Richmond. The crash was still causing lane closures into Tuesday morning’s commute.

Crash on Midlothian Turnpike causes traffic delays into morning commute

Drivers should use Carnation Street to German School Road to Midlothian Turnpike to avoid delays and closures.

As for the crash, officials say the chase ended when the driver crashed into a pole near Labrook Concourse. Police say everyone in the car jumped out and took off.

Officer-Involved Shooting

Police officers opened fire as they attempted to arrest a suspect in Prince George County. It happened after police say the suspect charged at officers with his car as they were running after him.

Police say they shot five times through the suspect’s windshield. The man was struck and had to go to the hospital.

Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Prince George County

Police have not identified the suspect by name and NBC12 is awaiting word from Petersburg Police on what charges the suspect faced there.

The Fate of Richmond’s Lee Statue

Happening today, a judge in Richmond is expected to hear arguments over whether to extend a temporary prohibition on the removal of a prominent, historic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

A circuit court judge issued a 10-day injunction on June 8 prohibiting Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration from taking down the bronze equestrian statue. Northam announced the statue would be removed following protests over the death of George Floyd.

Arthur Ashe Statue Vandalized

This morning, the Arthur Ashe monument has been cleaned off after being vandalized.

When the vandalism was first spotted, only the “WLM” graffiti was there. Later, “BLM” was added over the top of that paint.

https://bit.ly/2UV163l

BREAKING NEWS: Arthur Ashe Statue Vandalized Too >> https://bit.ly/2UV163l

Posted by NBC12 on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

A handful of volunteers came together to clean it up. RPD says they are investigating.

COVID-19 Briefing Today

Today we’re expecting to hear more guidance from the governor about phase three in his reopening plans.

On Tuesday, Northam announced Virginia will not be moving into phase three this week. His coronavirus briefing is set for 2 p.m. - watch live on the NBC12 news app and our Facebook page.

Cases in the commonwealth are nearing 56,000 with 1,583 deaths.

Free Testing Continues

Today, people in Henrico can get a free COVID-19 test. It’s happening at Tuckahoe Middle School from 9 to 11 a.m.

Walk-ins are accepted, but you are asked to register by calling 804-205-3501.

Rainbow in Downtown Richmond

Part of the Richmond skyline will look different for the rest of June, in honor of Pride Month.

The rainbow will remain until the end of June. 🌈❤🧡💛💚💙💜

Posted by NBC12 on Thursday, June 18, 2020

The Dominion Energy headquarters is now lit with a colorful rainbow display in recognition of the recent supreme court ruling, in favor of LGBTQ rights.

Final Thought

“It takes no compromise to give people their rights ... it takes no money to respect the individual. It takes no political deal to give people freedom. It takes no survey to remove repression.” — Harvey Milk

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.