News to Know for June 18: Police shoot suspect after chase; Lawsuit over Lee statue; COVID-19 update; Brightening skies today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An overnight crash is still causing some delays on Midlothian Turnpike - We’ll help you avoid that in today’s top headlines.
Temperatures are inching up along with higher humidity over the next few days as the pattern shifts back to be closer to normal... and some sun was even spotted this morning on our sky cams.
Only a few isolated showers are expected this afternoon.
Breaking overnight, police are searching for a driver and several juveniles after a chase in Chesterfield ended with a crash in Richmond. The crash was still causing lane closures into Tuesday morning’s commute.
Drivers should use Carnation Street to German School Road to Midlothian Turnpike to avoid delays and closures.
As for the crash, officials say the chase ended when the driver crashed into a pole near Labrook Concourse. Police say everyone in the car jumped out and took off.
Police officers opened fire as they attempted to arrest a suspect in Prince George County. It happened after police say the suspect charged at officers with his car as they were running after him.
Police say they shot five times through the suspect’s windshield. The man was struck and had to go to the hospital.
Police have not identified the suspect by name and NBC12 is awaiting word from Petersburg Police on what charges the suspect faced there.
A circuit court judge issued a 10-day injunction on June 8 prohibiting Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration from taking down the bronze equestrian statue. Northam announced the statue would be removed following protests over the death of George Floyd.
When the vandalism was first spotted, only the “WLM” graffiti was there. Later, “BLM” was added over the top of that paint.
A handful of volunteers came together to clean it up. RPD says they are investigating.
Today we’re expecting to hear more guidance from the governor about phase three in his reopening plans.
On Tuesday, Northam announced Virginia will not be moving into phase three this week. His coronavirus briefing is set for 2 p.m. - watch live on the NBC12 news app and our Facebook page.
Today, people in Henrico can get a free COVID-19 test. It’s happening at Tuckahoe Middle School from 9 to 11 a.m.
Walk-ins are accepted, but you are asked to register by calling 804-205-3501.
Part of the Richmond skyline will look different for the rest of June, in honor of Pride Month.
The Dominion Energy headquarters is now lit with a colorful rainbow display in recognition of the recent supreme court ruling, in favor of LGBTQ rights.
“It takes no compromise to give people their rights ... it takes no money to respect the individual. It takes no political deal to give people freedom. It takes no survey to remove repression.” — Harvey Milk
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.