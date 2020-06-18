Richmond’s interim police chief addresses new role

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney named William “Jody” Blackwell as the interim chief of the Richmond Police Department after the resignation of Chief Will Smith.
On Thursday, Interim Chief Blackwell offered remarks about the new assignment.
This is a developing story - check back to updates.
Blackwell is a 22-year veteran of the department; his most recent assignment, as a Major, was Chief of Staff.
“It’s an honor to be offered this opportunity and to follow in the footsteps of our former Chief of Police William C. Smith,” Blackwell said in a release. “I pray the citizens of Richmond can come together and support the fine men and women of the Richmond Police Department. The goal is to work together, so we can move our community forward and extinguish the concerns we are currently faced with.”
Here’s a look at Blackwell’s bio, provided by Richmond Police:
Interim Chief Blackwell joined the Department in December 1997. His most recent positions were Chief of Staff and Major. Before that, he served as the Officer In Charge of the Internal Affairs Division. He was also the Commander of Fourth Precinct, which was recognized as “Precinct of the Year” for crime reduction three years in row during his time in charge. He was also a member of the SWAT Team.
Interim Chief Blackwell is the Department’s most recent graduate of the FBI National Academy.
The Virginia native is a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
REWATCH Tuesday’s press conference here:
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.