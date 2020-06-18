Judge to weigh arguments on fate of Richmond’s Lee statue

Workers for The Virginia Department of General Services install concrete barriers around the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The barriers are intended to protect the safety of demonstrators as well as the structure itself. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Source: AP)
By SARAH RANKIN | June 18, 2020 at 5:10 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 5:10 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A judge in Richmond is expected to hear arguments over whether to extend a temporary prohibition on the removal of a prominent, historic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

A circuit court judge issued a 10-day injunction June 8 prohibiting Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration from taking down the bronze equestrian statue.

It sits on Monument Avenue, a prestigious residential boulevard in the former capital of the Confederacy.

Northam announced the statue would be removed following protests over the death of George Floyd.

A lawsuit seeking to stop such a move was filed by a descendant of donors involved in transferring the statue to the state over a century ago.

