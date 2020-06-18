Jill Biden to hold virtual event

Former second lady Dr. Jill Biden will hold virtual listening sessions on Joe Biden’s plan for an effective and safe re-opening. (Source: Live 5)
(WWBT) - Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden will hold virtual listening sessions on Thursday June 18 to discuss Joe Biden’s plan for an effective and safe re-opening with educators, students, and parents in Virginia.

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has released plans for K-12 education, beyond high school, and an effective re-opening of the economy.

Dr. Jill Biden will hold a virtual event at 10:15 a.m. alongside Virginia Congressman Donald McEachin with Richmond-area educators, students, and parents.

