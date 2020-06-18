Henrico County welcomes back recreation sports with safety measures in place

Of course, the pandemic brings about various concerns for athletes and families who will be traveling and taking part in recreation and travel sporting activities. Richmond Region Tourism and Henrico County have aggressively planned for safety measures to help keep all attendees healthy. County staff members will be on-site at each location, organizers will focus on cleanliness and sanitation of restrooms and facilities, and plenty of signs with guidelines and protocols will be posted. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs, as bleachers will be off-limits. Teams were also required to submit their own health and safety plans.