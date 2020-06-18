Forecast: Morning fog, then brightening skies on Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures are inching up along with higher humidity over the next few days as the pattern shifts back to be closer to normal.
THURSDAY: Morning clouds, fog, and drizzle, then Mostly cloudy. Skies might even turn partly sunny for a few hours this afternoon. Only a few isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s (Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening shower and storms likely. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Summer Begins at 5:44pm. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms, especially during the evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance 30%)
