Ex-analyst gets 2.5 years for leaking info to journalists

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - A former counterterrorism analyst who leaked classified information to two journalists has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced the sentencing of Henry Kyle Frese on Thursday.
Frese was employed by the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2018 and 2019.
Prosecutors say he shared secret details to a journalist he was dating while she was authoring articles about “certain foreign countries’ weapons systems.”
Frese was sentenced in a federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.
He had pleaded guilty in February to violating the Espionage Act and faced up to 10 years in prison.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)